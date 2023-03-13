Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors denounce anti-LGBTQ+ bill in acceptance speech









The Daniels (that’s Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) recently took home the ‘Best Director’ gong at the 2023 Academy Awards for their film Everything Everywhere All at Once. After dedicating the Oscar to “all the mommies in the world”, Scheinert seemed to address the anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-drag laws currently sweeping America.

Accepting the coveted prize, Scheinert told the crowd: “This one is dedicated to the mommies of the world, to our moms, specifically my mom and dad, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody!”

The director’s comments come shortly after the state of Tennessee passed two anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The first of these places restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors. The second seeks to police gender expression in public spaces. The Tennessee bill restricts “adult cabaret performances” in public or in the presence of children. It also bans performances from occurring within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks or places of worship.

Scheinert is one of several Hollywood figures to have criticised the bill. After thanking his family and friends, Scheinert’s co-director, Daniel Kwan, added: “There is greatness in every single person. It doesn’t matter who they are. If you have a genius that is waiting to erupt, you just need to find the right people to unlock that. Thank you so much everyone who has unlocked my genius. This means so much to us. Thank you to the Academy!”

Everything Everywhere All at Once received eleven Oscar nominations, winning seven, including the coveted ‘Best Picture’ prize. Idris Elba and Nicole Kidman presented Daniels with the ‘Best Director’ award. The win makes them the third duo to win the prize, following Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise in 1961 for West Side Story and Joel Coen and Ethan Coen in 2007 for No Country for Old Men.