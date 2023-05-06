Danielle Haim joins ‘A Small Light’ soundtrack with Doris Day cover









Danielle Haim has contributed a cover of Doris Day’s classic record ‘Till We Meet Again’ to the A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series soundtrack, which is set for release on May 23rd.

Danielle’s sister Este Haim served as executive producer on A Small Light, which premiered on May 1st. For the duration of the month, its soundtrack will be unveiled two songs at a time. As well as Danielle’s Doris Day rendition, fans have been treated to a version of Charlie Parker’s ‘Cheryl’ by Kamasi Washington.

The soundtrack will also feature contributions from Sharon Van Etten and Michael Imperioli, who will be sharing a cover of the Ink Spots’ ‘I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire’; Angel Olsen, who will be performing ‘My Reverie’ by Larry Clinton & His Orchestra’s; Weyes Blood, who will perform Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘When You’re Smiling’; and Remi Wolf, who has taken on Nat King Cole’s ‘Autumn’. King Princess and Orville Peck have also covered ‘I’m Making Believe’ by Bing Crosby, and Moses Sumney has recreated Billie Holiday’s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’.

“I can’t begin to express what an honour and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” Este Haim said in a recent statement. “A Small Light follows the true story of Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank’s family during World War II. Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”