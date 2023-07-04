Daniel Radcliffe will “definitely not” make a cameo in the new HBO ‘Harry Potter’ show









While magic may be rekindling in the wizarding world with the upcoming HBO reboot of Harry Potter, don’t expect the original ‘Boy Who Lived’ to make an appearance. Daniel Radcliffe, who immortalised the titular character in the popular film franchise, has recently made it clear that he will “definitely not” be seeking a cameo in the franchise’s small-screen adaptation.

The 33-year-old actor, beloved by millions for his decade-long portrayal of the bespectacled wizard, is known to have moved on to various other challenging roles post the franchise’s completion, most notably with 2016’s Swiss Army Man, directed by the Oscar-winning duo the Daniels.

This time around, while the magic unfolds on the small screen, Radcliffe doesn’t see himself returning to the world of Hogwarts. “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh,” the 33-year-old commented.

The British actor’s remarks came during a conversation with ComicBook. Expounding on his thoughts about the reboot, he said, “I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.”

Clearly, Radcliffe is comfortable passing on the Potter mantle to a new generation. He also added, “I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Radcliffe first stepped into Harry’s shoes in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and said goodbye to the role in 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The new series, exec produced by JK Rowling, probably won’t land on our screens until 2025.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting the fourth season of the anthology series Miracle Workers, which premieres in the US on July 10th. As for the wizarding world, it looks set to spin its enchantment anew without its original Harry.