JK Rowling announced as executive producer on ‘Harry Potter’ TV series









After the highly successful film franchise, the Harry Potter TV series making its way to Max is being executive produced by JK Rowling. Max combines both streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, and was put in motion by Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav.

The new series picks up in the same universe as the original film franchise, except with a different cast reprising the roles of Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. In a statement by Max, the show promises to be a “decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for”. This is the first Harry Potter-adjacent story since the film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2022.

Since working on the books, Rowling has also made divisive remarks regarding transgender issues, which has garnered scorn from fans. Although the original cast had reunited for the 20th anniversary of the first film, Rowling was left absent.

When speaking about the latest reimagining, Rowling mentioned Max upholding the legacy of the franchise, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series”.

As of yet, no casting for the major roles has been announced.