Watch Daniel Radcliffe transform in the trailer for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' biopic









The new trailer for the upcoming Al Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, has dropped and sees Daniel Radcliffe as the comedic musician.

While we’ve already had a first look at the Harry Potter star in the role, this extended trailer provides us with a taste of what to expect from the feature-length film and Yankovic’s journey from a jobbing actor to the master of the parody song. The trailer also features an appearance from the real Al Yankovic, who plays a record executive.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe explained: “When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me? I’m mystified but excited’”.

Interestingly, Yankovic told him that his appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2010 convinced him he was fit for the role. Radcliffe remembered: “I sang ‘The Elements’ next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna. I think she was like, ‘Who is this kid, and why is he singing all of ‘The Elements’? And I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it’. And so he picked me. So I’m very, very lucky, and now I’ve gotten to have accordion lessons with Al. I can go to my grave with that”.

Meanwhile, Yankovic recently said: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, will be available to stream exclusively on the Roku Channel from November 4th. Watch the trailer below.