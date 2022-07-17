Daniel Kaluuya on how Bruce Willis inspired him for ‘Nope’









After consistent success with the Oscar-winning thriller Get Out in 2017 followed by the complex social drama Us two years later, director Jordan Peele has quickly become one of the most sought-after names in the film industry with his latest project, Nope, finally due to hit cinemas later this summer.

During the promotion for the movie, Nope’s lead star Daniel Kaluuya has told The Hollywood Reporter that his performance was inspired by the Die Hard star Bruce Willis. Stressing that the new movie was an action film, Kaluuya recognised that he had to “go for it” on set.

Speaking to the magazine, he stated, “We had a lot of conversations building up to the shoot, and when I got to the set, I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is a fucking action film. Holy shit’”.

Continuing, he adds, “The most daring thing to do is go for it, [so] let’s do Bruce Willis then. Let’s go for this shit. I really care about original films and original content, and to even be making a film like this with Keke Palmer as a lead, me as a lead, Jordan as a director on this level of budget and it be original – it’s so important that this film connects”.

The Die Hard and Fifth Element star Bruce Willis recently announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that significantly affects one’s ability to communicate with others.

Check out the trailer for the latest Jordan Peele flick, below.