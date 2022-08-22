Daniel Johns attempted Silverchair reunion on ‘FutureNever’









Daniel Johns recently claimed that during the production of his latest solo album, FutureNever, he made an attempt to create a reunion with his former Silverchair bandmates.

John had made a claim during a three-part docuseries entitled Inside The Mind of Daniel Johns. The revelation came in the first episode, ‘Reclaim Your Art’ which launched on YouTube this morning (Monday, August 22nd).

In a press release for the series premiere, it is said that Johns would reveal all concerning the nervous breakdown that he suffered in recent years, along with his self-medication battle and time in a rehabilitation facility.

In a preview for the first episode, Johns provides a statement that claims that he tried – and failed – to reunite his former band for a song on FutureNever. He argued that he tried to get back together with drummer Ben Gillies and bass player Chris Joannou not “out of necessity” but because he “wanted to make it clear that I don’t have an issue with them as people”.

Johns added: “I just didn’t want to play under the banner of Silverchair once I’d established myself as an artist outside of Silverchair. I asked them to come again, and then when they didn’t want to, I didn’t care. It was like, ‘I asked you, it’s cool, I’ll play the drums with spatulas.’”

Johns also expressed his thanks for the fact that FutureNever had found such success, as it reached number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. He said, “I haven’t been there at all to promote FutureNever, so for it to become the chart success it has is testament to the people who have been supporting me, and I’m eternally grateful for the love.”

He added, “For probably the first time in my life, I’ve sacrificed the art for both my physical and mental health. I had a nervous breakdown; I really fucked up – I’ve been processing pain and guilt. I’m going on the record now to talk about the dark but also the light. This is a healing journey, but I also need to talk about the music because it’s the only thing that pulled me through.”

Check out the first episode of the docuseries below.