Daniel Craig to star in new Luca Guadagnino adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ ‘Queer’









The Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is due to direct an adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer, casting Daniel Craig in the lead role.

The ex-James Bond star will play the author’s alter-ego in a story that follows a pursuit of love and desire from one bar to another in 1950s Mexico. Craig will be joined by a supporting cast that includes the likes of Outer Banks’ Drew Starkey, Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville, The New Mutant’s Henry Zaga and Jason Schwartzman, a frequent collaborator of Wes Anderson who will soon appear in 2023’s Asteroid City.

Queer will be Guadagnino’s 14th film, with the filmmaker rising to popularity following the release of A Bigger Splash in 2015, with Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes and Dakota Johnson. Shortly after the film’s success, he would go on to bigger and better things, releasing critical hits such as Call Me by Your Name in 2017, the horror remake Suspiria in 2018 and, most recently, Bones and All in 2022.

Before the release of Queer, Guadagnino has Challengers to look forward to, which is currently in post-production. Starring Zendaya and Josh O’Connor, the film follows three tennis players who compete in a tournament and reignite old personal rivalries.

Whilst we await the release of Queer, take a look at the trailer for Bones and All below.