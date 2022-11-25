Daniel Craig used to hide his films in Blockbuster









Daniel Craig has revealed that he would often hide copies of his movies in Blockbuster stores. The star, known for being the sixth actor to play agent James Bond, revealed that during trips to the rental video shop, he would find the films he was unsatisfied with and hide them from view.

“I used to have this thing. There were a couple of movies that I did back in the day when Blockbuster was still a thing,” the actor told Yahoo Movies. “I used to go to Blockbuster and if I saw it on the shelf, I would grab it and throw it under a counter.”

He added: “I know it was not going to make a huge difference, but I thought if at least one person didn’t see the movie, it would be a good thing.”

Craig’s most recent work came as part of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to the mystery film Knives Out. Rian Johnson directed the film, which features Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. Glass Onion: A Knives Out also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Craig’s co-star Bautista shared how the actor seems “happy” since saying farewell to his iconic Bond role. “He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more,” Bautista shared. “Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing.”

Craig’s final appearance as James Bond was in 2021, in No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. During an interview with Entertainment, the star shared his feelings about his final Bond performance. “I’ll miss everything, I think. I’ll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully, I’ll keep working and I’ll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it’s very, very, very rare air,” he shared.

Adding: “Apart from Marvel movies, there aren’t movies that are as big as this. I’ve had the privilege of being involved in it. … It was there before me, and it will be there after me. But I’ve had a chance to be part of all of this, and if you can’t get it up for a Bond movie as an actor, what can you get it up for? So, yeah, I’ll miss it a lot.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has just had its theatrical release. It arrives on Netflix on Friday, December 23rd.