Danger Mouse and Black Thought announce collaborative album









It’s been revealed that Danger Mouse and Black Thought will be dropping a collaborative album this summer. Slated for release on August 12th via BMG, Cheat Codes marks Danger Mouse’s first full-length hip hop released since 2005’s Dangerdoom, which was created in collaboration with the late MF Doom.

Black Thought, meanwhile, has been busy releasing his critically lauded solo trilogy Streams of Thought, the third and final instalment of which landed in 2020.

Originally rumoured to be titled Dangerous Thoughts, Cheat Codes began life “maybe 13 or 14 years ago”, Black Thought revealed, teasing the album for the first time in a 2020 interview.

He added: “It’s a feel-good record. It’s a record for people who got into hip-hop and sort of evolved at the same period of time that we did. We’re the elder statesmen at this point, so I feel like this record is reflective of that too.”

The highly-anticipated album, which features A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, MF Doom, Michael Kiwanuka, Kid Sister, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Raekwon, Conway The Machine and more is, according to Black Thought, “a return for [Danger Mouse] to hip-hop and to sampling in this way”.

News of the forthcoming LP arrives alongside its first single ‘No Gold Teeth’, a low-slung slice of classic hip hop, featuring a lush combination of era-bending samples and wildly inventive lyrics. You can check out the track’s accompanying music video, directed by Uncanny, below.

‘Cheat Codes’ tracklist:

‘Sometimes’ ‘Cheat Codes’ ‘The Darkest Part’ (feat. Raekwon & Kid Sister) ‘No Gold Teeth’ ‘Because’ (feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge) ‘Belize’ (feat. MF DOOM) ‘Aquamarine’ (feat. Michael Kiwanuka) ‘Identical Deaths’ ‘Strangers’ (feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels) ‘Close To Famous’ ‘Saltwater’ (feat. Conway the Machine) ‘Voilas & Lupita’