Dan Aykroyd picks his all-time favourite role









Actor Dan Aykroyd famously contributed to the pop culture phenomenon that was Ghostbusters, the 1984 supernatural comedy that follows three eccentric parapsychologists who get into the ghost-catching business in New York City. Aykroyd wrote the film with Harold Ramis, and Ivan Reitman was hired as director. The movie also stars Aykroyd and Ramis as two of the ghost hunters, accompanied by Bill Murray.

Ghostbusters was met with critical acclaim and eventually secured cult classic status. The film was a well-executed harmony of comedy, light horror and action, prompting the feature to become the second-highest-grossing film released that year. As one of the most successful comedies of the decade, Ghostbusters was followed by three sequels and a television series. Furthermore, a dedicated fanbase keeps the film’s legacy well and truly alive nearly 40 years post-release. It’s also acknowledged as an early blueprint for the blockbuster feature film we recognise today.

The film’s recognisable brand and catchy dialogue have cemented it in entertainment culture. The slogan “Who you gonna call?” followed by a yelling of “Ghostbusters” is one of the film’s most iconic lines. Aykroyd’s co-star Murray told the writer that he may have created one of the best comedies, which Ackroyd later described as “nice to hear”. However, he “never took it to heart”. One would expect Aykroyd to cite this role in Ghostbusters as his all-time favourite, the one he calls the apex of his film career. However, the star feels the exact opposite and considers another role to be at the top of his list.

In 1993, Aykroyd appeared in another comedy, this time a science-fiction-based effort directed by Steve Barron. Coneheads follows an alien couple who are left stranded on Earth. The two attempt to settle in their new home and start a family. Eventually, the family returns to their home planet, where a surprise awaits them. Jane Curtin plays Akroyd’s partner, with Michelle Burke playing their daughter Connie. The film was based on SNL sketches that Akroyd and Curtin had previously starred in, with the first appearance airing on Saturday, January 15th, 1977. The actor cites the inspiration for the premise and characters to marijuana.

Coneheads debuted at number six on its opening weekend and, by the end of its theatrical run, had racked up $21,274,717 at the box office. However, the film was not a critical success, with reviews deeming its humour crude and desperate. Despite some scathing responses, Aykroyd felt optimistic about his performance and the film. “It’s by far the best work I have ever done and will ever do,” he shared. During an interview with The Medium, Aykroyd revealed some personal connections with the role: “Beldar is an alien, and I feel alienated sometimes. I am an observer. He wants to help, and he’s fitting into a harsh society to get ahead, ultimately becoming a member of an enriching community”.

“Playing an alien is right up my alley. Not the alienation by virtue of my Hollywood career,” the actor added. “The way I was born was just a little outside the norm. I have a view of the world that is certainly not normal. Maybe I have a little aberration that has helped me creatively.”

Watch the actor’s favourite performance below.