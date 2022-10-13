Dan Auerbach and The Arcs to release first new album in eight years









Dan Auerbach and his Black Keys side project, The Arcs, have announced their first new album in eight years, titled Electrophonic Chronic.

The side project released its debut studio record, Yours, Dreamily, back in 2015. After a seven-year hiatus, in which Auerbach has been tied up with The Black Keys, they’re back with a 12-track follow-up, due to arrive on January 27th, 2023, via Auerbach’s label Easy Eye Sound.

The Arcs have announced the new album alongside the first preview single, ‘Keep On Dreamin’’, which has arrived on streaming platforms today. Watch the psychedelic Robert ‘Roboshobo’ Schober-directed music video for the single below.

“This new record is all about honouring Swift,” Auerbach said in a statement. “It’s a way for us to say goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and laughing, singing. It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful to do it.”

He continued: “Whether it was New York City or Nashville or LA or Swift’s hometown of Cottage Grove, Oregon, wherever we were, we would always get in the studio together. It was our favourite thing to do. It’s rare that you meet a group of people that you click with like that, who you instantly bond with. We were just having fun, making sounds, making music. It was an amazing time for me.”

Michels added that The Arcs had been busy recording “between 80 and 100 tracks” as the group “just constantly recorded” following the release of the previous album, Yours, Dreamily.

“It was so much fun to be in the studio once again, so we were just making music all the time,” he added. “I think there was always a plan to make a follow-up record.”

Electrophonic Chronic by The Arcs tracklist:

01 ‘Keep On Dreamin”

02 ‘Eyez’

03 ‘Heaven Is A Place’

04 ‘Califone Interlude’

05 ‘River’

06 ‘Sunshine’

07 ‘A Man Will Do Wrong’

08 ‘Behind The Eyes’

09 ‘Backstage Mess’

10 ‘Sporting Girls Interlude’

11 ‘Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’

12 ‘Only One For Me’