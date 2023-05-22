Damon Albarn wrote new Blur album while on tour with Gorillaz









Blur frontman Damon Albarn has revealed he wrote and recorded the demos for the band’s new album The Ballad Of Darren while on tour with Gorillaz.

Speaking at a press conference following the band’s comeback show at Colchester Arts Centre, Albarn stated he worked on the album in secret during the most recent Gorillaz tour. The frontman said (via NME): “I recorded in a lot of conference rooms but I did actually have a wonderful moment in Montreal. Opposite my [hotel] room was this fantastic mural of Leonard Cohen.

Albarn added: “I just didn’t think about it, I wrote from the heart. When I got back we just started and we crashed into the studio in January.” The singer continued: “I think the most amazing thing is we managed to write a record, rehearse it and put a tune out two weeks after finishing it. And then put an album out so close to the whole thing.

“That’s how I kind of dreamt it should always be. Sometimes I have to wait years. Obviously during Covid there was unmitigating circumstances and realities making it very difficult, but it’s really nice to be able to do something with that condensed spontaneity for me personally.”

The upcoming LP has been produced by James Ford and is set for release on July 21st. It has previously been described by Albarn as a “reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now”.

Meanwhile, Albarn recently stated he backs Oasis to reunite. He told The Sun: “I can guarantee they’re going to reform. In fact, I’ve put money on it. They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.” He continued: “The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!”