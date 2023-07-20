Damon Albarn was “lost” and “sad” writing the new Blur album









Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming LP from indie stalwarts Blur. While the band has been getting back on the road supporting their latest record, The Ballad of Darren, frontman Damon Albarn has opened up about his struggles making the album.

Speaking with BBC News, Albarn discussed his feelings when making the project, recalling, “There was a lot on my mind. But it’s OK being lost. It’s OK being sad. There’s a panic that’s bestowed on these emotions that I don’t think is very helpful”.

Between the release of the last Blur album, The Magic Whip, Albarn had to deal with losing friends and collaborators, including Bobby Womack and Tony Allen. Despite the tragic events, Albarn talked about the benefits of feeling lost, explaining, “Sometimes, if you’re lost, it’s exciting because you’re in a place where you could discover something new. I think it helps writing songs”.

Because of the different tone, Albarn admits that the new Blur album is one of his most personal efforts, going on to say, “The songs are already quite accurate inventories of my life. I’m pretty open here on this album”.

Guitarist Graham Coxon concurred with Albarn’s instincts of working through the sadness, saying, “It’s a good thing to consciously say, ‘This is a temporary state’, and make as much use of it as possible. All these things are there to be used”.

This also comes after Blur went out on tour, including major gigs at Wembley Stadium. Among the classic material, the Britpop legends have also premiered new songs like ‘Barbaric’ in their setlist for the first time on their BBC Live Session.

Blur’s The Ballad of Darren is set to arrive on July 21st, 2023.