Blur debut new song ‘Barbaric’ during BBC live session









Britpop heroes Blur, performed new song ‘Barbaric’ during an intimate gig for the BBC on July 18th.

The new track came as part of the band’s special performance at the BBC Radio Theatre for BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday night, which saw them showcase cuts from their forthcoming album The Ballad of Darren and play a host of older songs. This included ‘Parklife’, which saw actor Phil Daniels – who features in the music video – appear on the stage for a rendition of the 1994 hit.

Blur’s show yesterday followed them playing a duo of historic nights at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8th and 9th. There, they played to 90,000 each day and were supported by the likes of Paul Weller, The Selecter, and Jockstrap. However, for BBC Radio 2 last night, they performed to an audience of just 300, comprised of competition winners and the media.

The majority of the performance was broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer in a television broadcast later in the month. Opening their set, the quartet played the latest single, ‘St. Charles Square’ before they tore through 1992’s ‘Popscene’.

Elsewhere, the group played renditions of other classics such as ‘Villa Rosie’, ‘Beetlebum’ and ‘Coffee & TV’.

After performing the lead single of The Ballad of Darren, ‘The Narcissist’, Blur closed the first part of their set with ‘This Is a Low’. They then returned to the stage for an encore, which wasn’t broadcast, and was comprised of the new song ‘Barbaric’, ‘End of a Century’ and the closer, ‘The Universal’.

Watch Blur play ‘The Narcissist’ for BBC Radio 2 below. The full session can be heard here.