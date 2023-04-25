Damon Albarn wants Kate Bush to collaborate with the Gorillaz









Damon Albarn has revealed that he wants Kate Bush to collaborate with the Gorillaz. The former Blur frontman even joked: “I know where she lives!”

In the past, Gorillaz have collaborated with the likes of Shaun Ryder, Grace Jones, Bobby Womack, De La Soul, Lou Reed and many more. However, when Albarn was asked about his dream collaborator, he had only one artist in mind.

“Well, Kate Bush. That would be wonderful,” he told The Daily Star. “I’ve never formally asked, but sometimes it’s better to drop hints and hope for a reaction. But it’s almost impossible to get her out of her world.”

He added: “I actually know where she lives because we are neighbours in Devon. If I want, I could go to her place on foot. Maybe on a stormy night, I’ll risk knocking on her door!”

Recently, Albarn has also hinted that he wants to collaborate with Billie Eilish. “I actually went out for lunch with her when I went to LA last time in January,” he told Radio X.

“At the end of the lunch, she said: ‘So what you doing this afternoon?’ And I quite sheepishly said, ‘Well, I’d quite like to make some music’… and then everyone sort of looked away and didn’t want to have a look at me, so that didn’t work out.”

He added: “I mean she’s really wonderful and super talented and they’ve been a couple of occasions when we’ve nearly got it together to do something. I’d love to, obviously.”