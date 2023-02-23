Damon Albarn on potential Billie Eilish collaboration “I’m sure it’ll happen”









Damon Albarn has hinted that a collaboration with Billie Eilish could happen in the near future. When asked about artists like Eilish in a recent interview, Albarn mentioned loving her style, saying: “I really rate her, and I’d love to work with her at some point, At some point, I’m sure it’ll happen”. Albarn had previously spoken about working with Eilish in the past, but their timelines never aligning: “Yeah, it will. Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules,” he said.

Eilish has spoken highly of Albarn in the past as well. When performing together at Coachella, Eilish introduced the Gorillaz frontman to the stage with reverence, saying: “This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be, and what art could be, and what creation could be. My first favourite band ever was The Good, The Bad and the Queen when I was six and Blur changed the world, and Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that”.

Though Albarn was working on the latest Gorillaz album during that Coachella performance, he was already preoccupied with a collaboration with Bad Bunny, which turned into the song ‘Tormenta’.

While Eilish has not been announced as a new feature on the latest Gorillaz project, Albarn has mentioned there not being any rhyme or reason to who he chooses. When asked about how he goes about picking talent, Albarn said that he is open to different ways of collaborating. He commented: “What’s great about working with collaborators is that it’s a process that never repeats itself, a perpetual experiment if you like. Is there a method? No, not really – just being open to joy”.

When asked about what kind of music he would make with Eilish, Albarn still isn’t sure, saying, “Who knows? It could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic metal”.