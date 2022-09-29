Damon Albarn hints at new Billie Eilish collaboration









In a new interview broadcast live on Apple Music 1, Damon Albarn, the singer and songwriter of Gorillaz and Blur, teased an upcoming studio collaboration with American artist Billie Eilish.

At Coachella earlier in the year, Albarn joined the ‘Bad Guy’ singer on stage to perform Gorillaz’s ‘Feel Good Inc.’ and Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ together. Now, speculating fans have received an answer to the question of a continuation of the relationship in a studio setting.

When asked if a studio collaboration is likely to happen any time soon, Albarn told Apple Music 1: “Yeah, it will. Yeah, I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”

Given that the two artists’ respective sounds are disparate as they are varied, Albarn admitted that he couldn’t foretell how the fruit of their labours might taste. “Who knows?” Damon replied. “[It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic metal.”

Introducing Albarn to the stage during her Coachella performance back in April, Eilish praised the Gorillaz frontman as “a genius” and someone who “changed [her] life”, as well as her outlook on music.

She told the crowd: “This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be, and what art could be, and what creation could be. My first favourite band ever was The Good, The Bad and the Queen when I was six and Blur changed the world and Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

Before their live collaboration at Coachella, Albarn had spoken of his newfound interest in Eilish and the music she creates with her brother Finneas, describing them as “really interesting songwriter[s]”. He continued, referencing her “minor and odd” sound, adding: “I think she’s exceptional.”

Speaking to Apple Music, Damon has now reiterated his love for the kooky pop star: “Oh, she’s wonderful. I love her. I only became aware of her, really, through her music.”