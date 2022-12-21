Damon Albarn pays tribute to the Specials singer Terry Hall









Damon Albarn has shared a touching tribute to the late Specials’ frontman Terry Hall, who sadly passed away earlier this week. The Gorillaz and Blur founder shared a video of himself on social media playing the Specials’ 1980 track ‘Friday Night, Saturday Morning’ on the piano, with the caption: “Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you.”

The news of Hall’s death came in on Monday, December 19th, and explained that the iconic singer had died at age 63 after a “brief illness”. The ska heroes shared a moving message in which they described Hall as “a beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced”.

The Specials wrote online: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.”

They added, “He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love Love Love’. We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

Albarn is the latest in a long line of musical icons to pay their respects to the late singer. Halls’ bandmate, Neville Staple, claimed that the news had hit him unexpectedly, while another, Jerry Dammers, also expressed his sadness and gave a short summary of what it was like playing with Halls in the early days of the band.

See the tribute below.

Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you. pic.twitter.com/0JFpRZUEmb — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) December 20, 2022