Tributes pour in for The Specials singer Terry Hall









The Specials frontman Terry Hall passed away on Monday, December 19th, after succumbing to a health condition that has only been reported as a “brief illness”. Following the announcement, many fans and notable figures in the industry posted tributes to the late singer on social media platforms.

Leading the tributes were Hall’s bandmates, who posted on the official Twitter account of The Specials. They wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.”

The statement continued: “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.”

It concluded: “He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…’ Love Love Love’. We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

Other notable names, such as Matt Goss, also expressed their sadness: “I’m in shock that one of my favourite singer songwriters, Terry Hall has passed away. The Specials represent my youth, they represent everything about my teenage years, they were THE BAND that got us out of our homes and into the school discos & clubs!”

Reacting to the news, English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello commented: “Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding. Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on ‘The Specials’. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Billy Bragg added: “The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demenour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall”.

“Very sad to hear about Terry Hall,” Boy George wrote. “Absolutely loved him as an artist. Sad day!”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/qJHsI1oTwp — The Specials (@thespecials) December 19, 2022

Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this. 😢 pic.twitter.com/Fxxqr0p01T — Jane Wiedlin (@janewiedlin) December 19, 2022

Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding. Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on “The Specials”. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends. — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) December 20, 2022

Probably one of the best British singles of all time. RIP Terry Hall. pic.twitter.com/kWiLrwXcOR — David Renshaw (@ddavidrenshaw) December 19, 2022

“I wrote Emily Smiles with my close friend Terry Hall, in an afternoon, sitting around together. All my songs, from Life of Riley to Pure, are about worrying things might disappear. They’re about a moment, and the importance of not losing that moment."https://t.co/u9eQBZJGmb pic.twitter.com/PFYzIMVltW — Lightning Seeds (@Lightning_Seeds) December 14, 2022

Very sad to hear about Terry Hall! Absolutely loved him as an artist. Sad day! #thespecials — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 19, 2022

I’m in shock that one of my favourite singer songwriters, Terry Hall has passed away. The Specials represent my youth, they represent everything about my teenage years, they were THE BAND that got us out of our homes and into the school discos & clubs! pic.twitter.com/a7o2WYn3Uu — Matt Goss (@mattgoss) December 19, 2022

The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demenour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall pic.twitter.com/PVwbXyXubq — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 19, 2022

RIP to a personal hero, Terry Hall of The Specials, icon of working class antiracist solidarity, his whole life. Thank you for your message and your style through it all. 🏁🏁🏁pic.twitter.com/dxKksNbnAS — Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) December 20, 2022

Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Hall. He is an icon and dead too soon at 63.#TerryHall #TheSpecials #FunBoyThree #TheColourfield pic.twitter.com/JyWSGmxDCi — 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (@1234gorecords) December 19, 2022

Thank you for the music. Terry Hall 1959 – 2022. pic.twitter.com/BBlqoAcr8x — Piccadilly Records (@PiccadillyRecs) December 19, 2022

Goes without saying but thanks Terry Hall for all the music, inspiration, and being kind to us when we were starting out. So sad. Thoughts with family and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eHdBCOTou7 — The Coral (@thecoralband) December 20, 2022

At 11 I suddenly wanted a Harrington with red tartan lining, a Fred Perry shirt, black sta prest, white socks and black loafers with tassles, all because this mans music had swept through my school like Elvis in ‘56. Those 2 @thespecials albums are pure genius. RIP Terry Hall ❤️ — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) December 20, 2022

Terry Hall was great. That’s the tweet. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 20, 2022

Terry Hall was so cool. He made Christmas jumpers look coolpic.twitter.com/ttP98Ip64j — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) December 19, 2022

One of the greatest frontmen from one of the greatest bands.

And a gorgeous, kind, down to earth man. I’ll miss his music, his United post match honesty, his messages. 💔

❤️ Terry Hall Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/etTSo5Pl20 — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) December 19, 2022

Very sorry and shocked, to hear the sad news about the lovely, and brilliant Terry Hall. Rest in peace Terry. All the best to Terry's family and The Specials. Love from Dexys. — Dexys & Dexys Midnight Runners Official (@DexysOfficial) December 20, 2022

Horrid news💔

Have always been a fan. So many songs of Terry Hall that I’ve loved throughout my life. Specials. Fun Boy Three. Colourfield ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QwMeHpkzGA — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) December 19, 2022

