Tributes pour in for The Specials singer Terry Hall

The Specials frontman Terry Hall passed away on Monday, December 19th, after succumbing to a health condition that has only been reported as a “brief illness”. Following the announcement, many fans and notable figures in the industry posted tributes to the late singer on social media platforms.
Leading the tributes were Hall’s bandmates, who posted on the official Twitter account of The Specials. They wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.”
The statement continued: “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.”
It concluded: “He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…’ Love Love Love’. We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”
Other notable names, such as Matt Goss, also expressed their sadness: “I’m in shock that one of my favourite singer songwriters, Terry Hall has passed away. The Specials represent my youth, they represent everything about my teenage years, they were THE BAND that got us out of our homes and into the school discos & clubs!”
Reacting to the news, English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello commented: “Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall’s passing last night from Lynval Golding. Terry’s voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on ‘The Specials’. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends.”
Billy Bragg added: “The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demenour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall”.
“Very sad to hear about Terry Hall,” Boy George wrote. “Absolutely loved him as an artist. Sad day!”
