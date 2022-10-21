Damon Albarn sports Danny Devito squid hat at recent Gorillaz show









In support of their 2020 album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, Gorillaz have hit North America for the first time since 2018. The tour, which started in September, follows a string of dates that have taken the band worldwide over the course of the year, including South America, Australia and Europe.

At a recent show at Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta, Georgia, Damon Albarn, the band’s frontman, sported an interesting squid-shaped headpiece complete with a picture of actor Danny Devito on top.

Fan videos show Albarn performing the song ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ from the band’s self-titled debut album whilst wearing the hat. According to a Reddit thread, the singer managed to get the hat from an audience member in the mosh pit. One user commented, “That was my brother’s hat!!! We got it at six flags and got the crowd to pass it up to Damon lol.”

‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ was just one of 23 songs that Gorillaz played. The setlist began with ‘M1 A1’, also from their debut album, and ended with ‘Clint Eastwood’, joined by Del the Funky Homosapien. They also played cuts spanning their 21-year-long career, such as ‘Rhinestone Eyes’, ‘Empire Ants’, ‘On Melancholy Hill’, and ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Gorillaz will release a new album, Cracker Island, in February 2023. So far, the band have released the title track featuring Thundercat, played at recent shows, and ‘New Gold’, assisted by Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Cracker Island will also feature collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Adeleye Omotayondare, and Beck – who performed his track with the band, ‘Possession Island’, during a Gorillaz show in Los Angeles last month.

At a Gorillaz concert but some random dude in a squid hat is on stage instead of an animated character wtf pic.twitter.com/iULiCg43eX — C9 MoonChopper (@MoonChopper) October 20, 2022

I went to the #gorillaz concert and my brother Kyle wore this squid hat with Danny Devitos face on it. Damon managed to get it and wear it. Today is a good day pic.twitter.com/qwJYQUxpB5 — snowyoreo663 ❄️ (@snowyoreo663) October 20, 2022