Daisy Edgar-Jones in talks to join cast of Ron Howard’s ‘Origin of Species’









Daisy Edgar-Jones, the star of hit book adaptations Normal People and Where The Crawdads Sing, has been tapped to join the ensemble cast of the new film Origin of Species by director Ron Howard.

Since being announced last autumn, the new thriller from the Oscar-winning director has seen the likes of Ana De Armas, Jude Law, Daniel Brühl, and Alicia Vikander come aboard the project, making it a much sought-after title at this week’s Cannes Market. Penned by screenwriter Noah Pink, the film has been described as “a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos.”

Scheduled to begin shooting late this year in Queensland, Australia, the movie has Ron Howard’s company Imagine Entertainment in charge of production, with financing from CAA Media Finance and AGC Studios.

Following her lead in Where The Crawdads Sing, which brought in $140 million at the worldwide box office, Edgar-Jones would potentially be joining the Howard-helmed project fresh off the set of On Swift Horses, the upcoming drama adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s novel of the same name, signifying that her meteoric rise launched by Normal People isn’t stopping anytime soon.