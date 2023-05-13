Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell added to new ‘Twister’ sequel









After nearly three decades of separation, the film world is returning to the world of Twister with director Lee Isaac Chung at the helm. Entitled Twisters, this latest chapter in the saga is set to pick up where the previous film left off with stars Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton.

The cast have been announced with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Brandon Parea all playing crucial roles in the film. This will mark Powell next venture after starring in Devotion and the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, alongside his work with director Richard Linklater on the upcoming action-comedy Hitman.

This announcement also comes after Edgar-Jones’s upcoming role in the drama On Swift Horses and after her onscreen adaptation of the book Where the Crawdad Sings. Parea is also riding high off his portrayal of Angel Torres in Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope.

Twisters also marks Isaac Chung’s first film after the drama Minari, starring fellow Nope alumnus Steven Yeun. The script is being helmed by Mark L Smith, who served as screenwriter on the adaptation of The Revenant as well as his work on films such as The Hitman’s Bodyguard and the horror film Martyrs. Though the film is aiming for a 2024 release, there has been no word on any release date yet.