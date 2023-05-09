Daft Punk to unveil unreleased Julian Casablancas collaboration at Paris event









Daft Punk are to unveil the unreleased track ‘Infinity Repeating’ at the Pompidou Centre in Paris on May 11th. The song features The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, who also collaborated with the pair on ‘Instant Crush’.

The track was recorded during the making of their 2013 album Random Access Memories but didn’t make the final cut of the LP. It will be premiered during an “ultra-high fidelity listening experience” at the Parisian venue to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the dance duo’s last album. Capacity is limited to 350 and admission is on a first-come first-served basis.

On May 12th, Daft Punk are reissuing Random Access Memories, and the expanded edition of the album will feature nine tracks of bonus material, including outtakes, false starts and previously unreleased demos. The French group confirmed their decision to split in 2021.

Last month, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter explained why the band split. He told the BBC: “Daft Punk was a project that blurred the line between reality and fiction with these robot characters. It was a very important point for me and Guy-Manuel to not spoil the narrative while it was happening.”

“I love technology as a tool [but] I’m somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves. Now the story has ended, it felt interesting to reveal part of the creative process that is very much human-based and not algorithmic of any sort.”