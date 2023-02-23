Daft Punk to release 10th-anniversary edition of ‘Random Access Memories’









Legendary French electronic-dance duo Daft Punk have announced that they will be releasing a 10th-anniversary special extended edition of their fourth and final album Random Access Memories. The LP was originally released on May 17th, 2013, and a new celebratory version is scheduled for May 12th this year.

The Random Access Memories reissue will feature 35 minutes and nine tracks of bonus material, including outtakes, false starts and previously unreleased demos. Daft Punk fans will be able to purchase the new record in several different formats, such as vinyl and CD. It will also be released on streaming platforms, while an Atmos spatial audio mix will be put out too.

The band’s third album, Human After All, had a more minimalist production outlook, so for the follow-up eight years later, Daft Punk hired several high-profile musicians to record on Random Access Memories. They included Giorgio Moroder, Julian Casablancas, Chilly Gonzales, Nile Rodgers, and Pharrell Williams.

The album ended up being one of the French pair’s most popular and was the only of their records to top the US Billboard 200 chart, while the lead single ‘Get Lucky’ hit the top of charts in more than thirty countries, being one of the best-selling singles of all time. Random Access Memories has since been certified platinum, a considerable success for Daft Punk.

Check out the track list for the 10th-anniversary edition of Random Access Memories by Daft Punk below.

Random Access Memories tracklisting:

‘Give Life Back To Music’

‘The Game Of Love’

‘Giorgio by Moroder’

‘Within’

‘Instant Crush’

‘Lose Yourself To Dance’

‘Touch’

‘Get Lucky’

‘Beyond’

‘Motherboard’

‘Fragments Of Time’

‘Doin’ it right’

‘Contact’

‘Horizon’ (Japan CD)

‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)

‘Infinity Repeating’ (2013 Demo)

‘GL’ (Early Take)

‘Prime’ (2012 Unfinished)

‘LYTD’ (Vocoder Tests)

‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’

‘Touch’ (2021 Epilogue)