'Curb Your Enthusiasm' renewed for season 12









The year has just become even better. The hit comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm has been renewed for a twelfth season. The show’s long-time network HBO confirmed the renewal of Larry David’s critically acclaimed show, and fans cannot wait to see the Seinfeld writer jump back into the most outlandish version of himself.

Curb debuted back in 2001 and has had 110 episodes to date, leaving us wondering what the new series will cover, as regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughan, and Ted Danson have also been announced as returning to Larry David’s wicked world.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honour of my life,” David said in the announcement. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature.”

He concluded his statement by quipping: “I only pray that I can do him justice.”

Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO programming, added to the excitement: “Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

Filming for season 12 is predicted to start filming later this year, with more details to follow. Speaking to IndieWire earlier this month, Curb writer, producer, and director, Jeff Schaffer said: “We’re in the middle of it right now. I’m looking at a dry erase board”.

He concluded: “We’re just basically sitting in a room, showing each other our awkward scars, and coming up with new stuff. [Ideas are] funny things are like cockroaches. They’re hard to kill. They stick around, and I think we’re just comedy cockroaches.”

