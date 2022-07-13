Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator charged over stolen ‘Hotel California’ lyrics sheet









A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator was among three men who have been formally charged with conspiracy to sell the stolen original handwritten lyrics to The Eagles classic ‘Hotel California’ and other hits from Don Henley.

Back in the late 1970s, a tome of notes compiled by Henley, including the lyrics for ‘Hotel California’, ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ and ‘New Kind in Town’ were stolen by an author who had been hired to write an official Eagles biography.

The author seemingly held onto the notes before selling them on in 2005 to rare books dealer Glenn Horowitz who paid $1 million for the artefacts of historic importance given that ‘Hotel California’ is a global mega-hit.

These were then sold on to Edward Kosinski and RRHOF curator Craig Inciardi. Thereafter, the three men doctored ownership records to try to portray that they had acquired them officially and they aimed to auction them via Christie and Sotheby’s.

The three men in question have all been charged with one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree and the possession of stolen goods. Inciardi has been suspended from his RRHOF position, and all three men await sentencing after pleading not guilty to the charges.

