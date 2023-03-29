New cultural centre inspired by The Haçienda to open in Manchester in June









Factory International, a £186m cultural centre set to shake up the global art and music scene, opens its doors this June. Based in Manchester, the adaptable venue and art space marks the British government’s largest investment in a national cultural project since the opening of the Tate Modern in 2000.

The 13,350-square metre cultural centre has been named after Factory Records, the influential Manchester-based record label founded by Tony Wilson. With Factory, Wilson offered a platform for Manchester groups like Joy Division, whose success gave the impresario the funds to open his own venue: the iconic Haçienda.

Like The Haçienda, Factory International has been designed with flexibility in mind. Gigantic moveable walls will allow exhibitors and performers to reconfigure the space to suit their needs. Designed by OMA architect Ellan van Loon, the space will act as the permanent home of the Manchester International Festival, which opens with an immersive exhibition by Japanese conceptual artist Yayoi Kusama called You, me and the balloons in June.

In October, Factory International will welcome a contemporary dance show inspired by The Matrix called Free Your Mind, directed by Danny Boyle and designed by Es Devlin. You can find out more about what Factory International has in store by visiting the website.