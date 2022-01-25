Crypto group reportedly making 'Dune' animated series









Having taken the world of cinema by storm in 2021, interest in the science-fiction epic Dune reached a historic peak, with fans eager to discover what happens next in the ongoing film series directed by Denis Villeneuve. Whilst two sequels are believed to be on route from the director and Warner Bros, a cryptocurrency-backed consortium named Spice DAO has claimed that they also have an animated series in development despite the legal complications.

Paying £2.2 million for a book of concept art created by director Alejandro Jodorowsky in the 1970s, Spice DAO stated that it planned to make the book public, as well as “produce an original animated limited series inspired by the book and sell it to a streaming service”. The group are going ahead with their plans despite ownership of one particular book having no intellectual property rights over distribution or adaptation.

On January 20th, however, the group wrote in a post on Medium that they indeed did not have the necessary copyright for the project and are instead intending to move ahead with an original series. “After two months of outreach, conversations with former business partners and consultations with legal counsel we have not been able to reach an agreement with any of the rights holders involved in the creation of the contents of the book of collected storyboards of Jodorowsky’s Dune,” the group reported.

Continuing, the group added, “Our research over the past two months has only increased our respect for their project,” before explaining, “we were so inspired by the book and learning more about its creation that we saw how we could develop our own intellectual property that we own 100%”. Meeting with developers, writers and animators, it appears as though the mysterious project is off the ground, though whether their legal battle is truly over, we’ll just have to wait and see.

