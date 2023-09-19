Crumb and Melody’s Echo Chamber team up for ‘Le Temple Volant’









Brooklyn outfit Crumb has teamed up with Melody’s Echo Chamber for their new single, ‘Le Temple Volant’.

The song was co-written by French musician Melody Prochet alongside Crumb, combining their respective unique styles. It is accompanied by a video directed by Phil McGill, which serves as a visualiser and records the first in-person meeting between Crumb and Melody after recording their parts of the track separately.

Of the new collaboration, Prochet says: “I remember the first time I heard Crumb’s music; it was the song ‘Locket’ that blew my mind. I think it kind of enlightened that spark in me that loves music so passionately and made me reach out to them. The love was mutual, and once that door was opened, we had to create something together; it’s been a nice flow of ideas back and forth.”

Crumb adds: “[Melody’s] music feels deeply nostalgic, and so intertwined with that tender period of first starting the band. When she reached out to us during lockdown, expressing her love for our music, it was a surreal and full-circle moment. It feels right for this to be our first song with another musical artist… We came together for the first time to film part of the video, which was filmed on Roosevelt Island, with additional filming in New Zealand and Australia.”

In 2022, Melody’s Echo Chamber released her third studio album, Emotional Eternal. Last year also marked the tenth anniversary of her self-titled debut LP, and to mark the occasion, she released the compilation record Unfold, a collection of seven previously unreleased tracks recorded in 2013.

As for Crumb, ‘Le Temple Volant’ follows their two previous 2023 singles, ‘Dust Bunny’ and ‘Crushxd’. They have two albums to their name to date, Jinx and Ice Melt.

Listen to ‘Le Temple Volant’ below.