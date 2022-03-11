Crows preview new album with third single ‘Garden of England’









Crows - 'Garden of England' 7.1

Crows have shared a third single release from their Beware Believers album entitled ‘Garden of England’.

The latest single comes following ‘Slowly Separate’ and ‘Room 156’. Crows’ third single from the album comes complete with a music video directed by Phoebe May and Joe Hoffmann. From the singles so far, we can certainly expect great things from the neo-punk group’s upcoming album.

Lead singer James Cox says of the release, “This is straight-up our Brexit anthem. Don’t get me wrong, I couldn’t care less which way you voted, your vote, your choice. I just hated how much Brexit had become so ingrained in our day to day life. First thing I’d hear about when I woke up and the last thing I’d read before I went to sleep at night. It became all people spoke about. ‘Garden of England’ is more of a comment about the divisiveness it caused, splitting families, friends, widening the north-south divide and empowering nationalism. Public figures’ ability to lie publicly and not be held accountable, it’s just dangerous dog-whistle politics that doesn’t belong in the UK.”

Beware Believers will follow Crows’ 2019 debut album Silver Tongues. The band had already completed most of their second album at London’s Fish Factory Studios by early 2020, but the recording was put on hold when the pandemic struck.

Cox said in January, “Once we knew Covid was here to stay, we took the first break we’ve taken since we released our first single ‘Pray’ in 2015. Being locked down for three months unable to finish the last bits of the record was very frustrating, but it did mean we could come back to the album with fresh ears and make sure it sounded like it should: a true representation of Crows.”

Crows’ Beware Believers album is set for release via Bad Vibrations Records on April 1st and is available to pre-order now. Listen to the new music video for ‘Garden of England’ below.