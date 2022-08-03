Creedence Clearwater Revival will release Albert Hall album with new documentary









Craft Recordings have announced the release of a new album and documentary concert film covering Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The digitally restored album will be released on September 16th, alongside the film Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, which is narrated by actor Jeff Bridges and directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology).

The release features the entire performance by the pivotal Vietnam War era rock group and includes beloved tracks such as ‘Fortunate Son’, ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘Bad Moon Rising’, the last of which is now available to stream and download.

Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall will be available as a standalone album on CD, cassette tape, and 180-gram vinyl, as well as on digital streaming platforms. On November 14th, fans will also be able to purchase a Super Deluxe Edition box set, available exclusively here.

An official description for the restored album reads: “After spending roughly 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes were meticulously restored and mixed by the Grammy Award-winning team of producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, who have helmed countless acclaimed projects together, including The Beatles’ 50th-anniversary editions of Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, as well as audio for the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back series.”

The documentary film will “take viewers from the band’s earliest years together in El Cerrito, CA, through their meteoric rise to fame. Featuring a wealth of unseen footage, Travelin’ Band culminates with the band’s show at the Royal Albert Hall—marking the only concert footage of the original CCR lineup to be released in its entirety.”

The documentary also explored how CCR went on to define rock music alongside the likes of The Rolling Stones following the disbandment of The Beatles.