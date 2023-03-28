Crawlers unveil new single ‘That Time of Year Always’









Crawlers - 'This Time of Year Always' 3

There are certain pop melodies that make complexity seem unnecessary and render originality overrated. The Crawlers have returned with their simple and infectious pop-punk single ‘That Time of Year Always’ and rammed both of those points home in teeny style.

The track doesn’t pull up any trees or triumph in some sui generis swaggering way. In fact, it harks back to the days of MTV2 and the repetitive riffage of bands who could barely open their peepers owing to the tonnage of eyeliner layered around them. But it is harmless fun with a canny knack of setting toes a-tapping.

And it says even more that an old curmudgeon like me is saying that. As the band’s description extolls, I am not the target audience: “‘That Time Of Year Always’ encompasses the feeling of envying your younger self before the trauma hits in your early 20s.” This is why the fluttering guitar work is all the more essential, and I’ll be damned if it somehow doesn’t tap into the universal pit of nostalgia within all of us.

Vocalist Hollie Minto continued: “‘That Time Of Year Always’ encompasses the feeling of envying your younger self before the trauma hits in your early 20s. Being older, you realise that despite thinking these thoughts stem from seasonal depression, it’s normal to feel that longing for your youth all year round, and to constantly have your younger self in mind when reminiscing about what once was.”

Above all, from the outside, one thing that the song does with consummate ease is relish its own youthfulness. It happily sets out its stall and picks out its audience and then dives in headfirst. So, whether you love it or loathe it, there is a sense of assuredness that you have to admire.

The new track is currently a standalone single with more expected from Crawlers in the coming months.