Listen to Crawlers’ bold new single ‘I Don’t Want It’

Liverpool’s rising pop-punk sensation Crawlers have shared a brand new single, ‘I Don’t Want It’. Listen to the bold and energetic track below.

The band have released the new preview for their upcoming album just in time for their appearance at the Reading and Leeds festival this bank holiday weekend.

‘I Don’t Want It’ follows the group’s previous single, ‘Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)’, and brings a new angle to their pop-punk revival sound. Holly Minto’s vocals come full of attitude while the instrumentals ebb and flow with riotous, danceable energy. The track comes with a music video of the band dancing in a dark room with energy befitting of the single.

Discussing the new track, Minto said: “‘I Don’t Want It’ encompasses what it is like to be growing up in the current state of society and how it has affected the mental health of the modern generation from a 1st and 3rd perspective”.

Adding: “I have a lot of unhealthy habits that I am very self-aware of, however they don’t seem to change and seem to manifest into worse problems which I try to ignore, this isn’t really my own issue either, so many of us are aware of our own self-destructive behaviours but we ignore them for the sake of it being easier than recovery. I think the song actually took fruition when my therapist said “you’re very self-aware, aren’t you?”.

“It’s very much a curse that we all, especially gen Z share. Maybe because self-deprecation has become such a normalised thing, which I hate but I can’t help but feed into. Writing it was a good way of me getting out a lot of behaviours I want to change about myself as well as critiquing other behaviours that society tends to normalise while growing up in your teens and early 20s.”

Minto added: “As soon as Amy sent me the riff I instantly knew I wanted to get these particular feelings out and create a song with the guys that sounds like the music I am listening to, especially when I am engaging in the behaviours mentioned in the lyrics, which has always been indie with a killer riff and a fat hook – kinda full circle in a way.”

During a recent conversation with NME, the band teased that a big announcement is coming at Reading & Leeds this weekend – a slot that they described as a “full circle” and “bucket list” moment for all four band members.

“We’ve got something special lined up for Reading and Leeds,” Amy Woodall said. “We’re gonna be revealing something that Reading and Leeds people will hear first,” Minto added. “Probably the biggest news we’re about to drop for a long time, so that’s exciting.”

Following their performances at Reading and Leeds festival, Crawlers set off on a tour of the UK in late October spilling into November. The full list of tour dates can be seen below.

Crawlers tour dates:

October 2022

31st – Bristol, Thekla

November 2022

1st – London, Scala

4th – Manchester, Club Academy

5th – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

6th – Glasgow, Saint Lukes

7th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

9th – Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

10th – Liverpool O2 Academy 1

11th – Newcastle, Northumbria University Reds Bar

Listen to Crawlers’ new single below.