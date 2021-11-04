Courtney Love shares thoughts on use of ‘Rape Me’ in ‘Succession’









Courtney Love, the former partner of the late Kurt Cobain, has spoken out about the use of the Nirvana song ‘Rape Me’ in the hit TV series Succession.

In the shows latest season three episode, broadcast on Sunday (October 31), the controversial single taken from their 1993 album In Utero featured in a classically jarring scene, the sort that has made the series such a refreshing addition to the TV schedule.

As the late singer’s wife, Love has control over his estate and can select where his songs are used. Previously she has been hesitant about allowing his songs to feature, however, she explains that Succession was an instant yes. “I’ve never felt so good about approving a usage of a song of Kurt’s. You understood this: him, it’s beautiful. I’m sure he’s proud,” she wrote on Twitter.

She then later enigmatically added: “Ask me who it’s about one day. I might even tell you.”

For those who may not have seen Succession, the comes with the plotline: “Power, politics, money…it’s all in the family in this provocative, funny series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty.”

“When Logan Roy (Brian Cox), CEO of one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates, considers retirement, each of his four grown children follows a personal agenda that doesn’t always sync with those of their siblings–or of their father.”

See Courtney Love’s post, below.

🙏 @succession.. I’ve never felt so good about approving a usage of a song of Kurt’s. You understood this: him, it’s beautiful. I’m sure he’s proud 🙏🙇🏼‍♀️❤️‍🩹🌿🌿🌿 #nirvana #rapeme #kurtdonaldcobain #myfavoriteinsidesource



Ask me who it’s about one day. I might even tell you 🔥🫖 pic.twitter.com/jaUkBmaeya — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) November 2, 2021