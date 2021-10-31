Adrien Brody recalls passing up ‘Lord Of The Rings’









Actors across the world are in a complicated game of cat and mouse, competing with one another to secure the very best roles in the industry. This, of course, has led to countless actors losing out on iconic roles, such as when Nicolas Cage almost played Superman, OJ Simpson almost starred in The Terminator or when Will Smith nearly starred as Neo in The Matrix. For many, such near misses are difficult to get over.

Star of The French Dispatch from director Wes Anderson, Adrien Brody has opened up about how he passed on a role in The Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson’s iconic fantasy trilogy. As Brody told GQ, “I remember going to see Lord of the Rings in the theatre with an ex-girlfriend. And she turned to me and said, ‘You passed on Lord of the Rings?!’” adding that he was simply “looking for something else”.

Continuing, the actor notes, “I remember feeling so stupid. But I don’t think I would have gotten the role of Jack in Peter’s [King Kong]. I don’t think that would have translated”. Whilst appearing in the most recent series of HBO’s Succession, Brody has a number of upcoming projects on the horizon, including in Wes Anderson’s next film Asteroid City.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival screening of The French Dispatch, Murray reported that Anderson’s latest film will feature “the usual cast of characters”.

Continuing, he added, “We’re shooting it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun out there, we’re having a nice time. That’s what we do in showbusiness – we just say the name and people will clap. It has no meaning whatsoever… I flew in from Spain. I want to get my money’s worth”.

Beginning production in Spain in August, Anderson’s latest project will mean the tenth collaboration between him and actor Bill Murray, having most recently featured alongside Tilda Swinton in The French Dispatch. Swinton, also due to appear in Anderson’s new film, revealed that despite shooting in Spain, “It’s not about Spain”. Meanwhile, director Wes Anderson commented that he was “not ready to share any details” regarding the new film.