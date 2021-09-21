Nicolas Cage says he never wants to retire







After starring in a bizarre new revenge thriller called Pig, Nicolas Cage has already moved on to new projects which will include the first western of his career. Critics have already showered him with praise for his performance in Pig where he starred as a hermit/truffle hunter named Rob who embarks on a spiritual journey after his pet pig is kidnapped by rival hunters.

“I do feel that I’ve gone into my own wilderness and that I’ve left the small town that is Hollywood,” Cage said in an interview. “I don’t know exactly why Rob left his stardom. It’s never fully explained, and I like that about the movie. But as for me, I don’t know if I’d want to go back. I don’t know if I’d want to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a whole different climate. There’s a lot of fear there.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cage insisted that he had a lot left in him: “At my age, the job that I have is to stay interested, because if I’m not interested, you’re not going to be interested. It gets more difficult the older we get. So I have to find new ways of expressing myself, new challenges. But I do think, God willing, that once I finish the next two movies, I’m going to take some time off, because I think it’s time to recharge.”

When asked about his retirement plans, Cage outrightly shut such suggestions down with a firm denial: “No, no, no. No, no. That can’t happen. To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I’m healthier when I’m working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I’m never going to retire.”

“I’m happy when I’m working,” Cage added, “And by the way, guys like Cagney and Bogart, they were doing hundreds of movies.’ And then I went, ‘I’d better check that,’ and I went, ‘Oops.’ [Laughs] Jerry Lewis was one of my friends, and he and I would go and have dinner together, and he would say, ‘How many movies you got?’ I go, ‘I got about 100, how many you got?’ ‘I got 40. So you got twice as much as me?’ ‘Well, I didn’t know that, Jerry.’”

Nicolas Cage’s latest film is called Prisoners of the Ghostland, a neo-noir western which premiered at Sundance in January. It recently had its theatrical release on September 17 and is now available for viewing.

