Courtney Love says Lana del Rey and Kurt Cobain are "two musical geniuses"









Courtney Love has recently appeared on Marc Maron’s podcast WTF. During her interview, she opened up on a forthcoming album and gave praise to her former husband, Kurt Cobain, and even compared him to Lana del Rey, claiming that they are the only “true musical geniuses” she has known.

“Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known,” she said. “And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.” As for del Rey in particular, Love said, “She’s a genius, too. She’s got the integrity that Kurt had.”

She added: “The only two people I know that I can say… By the way, [Michael] Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even fucked up!”

Love went on to explain that she had introduced del Rey to the works of Joni Mitchell: “She described a record she wanted to make to me, and I’m like, ‘Oh you mean Hissing Of Summer Lawns,’ which, I don’t even like that record. She’s like, ‘what’s that?’ I’m like, ‘It’s a Joni Mitchell record.’ She’s like, ‘Who’s that?'”

The former Hole singer then claimed to have bought all the Joni Mitchell records at a vinyl record store in Portland. After this, del Rey “changed her fucking whole thing”. Detailing further, she added: “My boomer rock critic friends are calling after Norman Rockwell, ‘Hey your friend, she’s pretty good…’ And I said to her, ‘Welcome to the Thunderdome, Ms. Del Rey.’ Even Springsteen! He goes, ‘She’s our greatest songwriter.'”

Apparently, del Rey had taught Love the term “overculture”, which essentially means not being able to escape from the public eye when you are famous. Love advised del Rey not to “go insane”, and apparently, she hasn’t because “she got out of the overculture. She deleted all her social. Fuck that shit”.