Courtney Love's favourite Lana Del Rey song









In 2017, Courtney Love and Lana Del Rey collided for an eye-opening conversation in which both artists compared notes on their respective stories. Additionally, the Hole vocalist even revealed her favourite track by Del Reu.

The two are close companions and even toured together in 2015, a time when Del Rey invited Love to be part of her Endless Summer Tour. For an artist as established as the ’90s icon to agree to play second fiddle to somebody else shows how highly Love thinks of the ‘Video Games’ singer.

The love-in between both artists dates back to 2012 when Del Rey shared a cover of Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, which elicited a response from Love, who posted on Twitter: “You do know the song is about my Vagina right? ‘Throw down your umbilical noose so I can climb right back,’ umm… On top of which some of the lyrics about my vagina I contributed. So umm next time you sing it, think about my vagina will you?”.

From that point, their friendship began to blossom, and in 2014, Love even confessed during an interview that Del Rey is one artist she’s desperate to collaborate with because of their styles. She said: “I [Love] have a distinctive voice, and it might sound cool if it’s the right song”.

Following their tour, the two musicians even grew closer, and in 2017, they had a revealing conversation for Dazed. “People ask me about musical similarities between our stuff,” Del Rey told Love. “I just know it’s the kind of music I listen to all the time: when I’m driving, or when I’m alone, or when I’m with friends”.

The respect between the two goes both ways, with Love then repaying the favour to her interview subject by saying: “I think my very, very favourite song of yours – you’re not gonna like this because it’s early – is ‘Blue Jeans,'” Love said. “I mean, ‘You’re so fresh to death and sick as ca-cancer’? Who does that?”.

This praise then prompted Del Rey to explain more about the track’s origin and explain how it was initially a completely different song to the ‘Blue Jeans’ we are so familiar with, which she puts down to the producer, Emile Haynie. She explained: “I remember ‘Blue Jeans’ was more of a Chris Isaak ballad and then I went in with him and it came out sounding the way it does now. I was like, ‘That’s the power of additional production'”.

Del Rey continued: “The song was on the radio in the UK, on Radio 1, and I remember thinking, ‘fuck, that started off as a classical composition riff that I got from my composer friend, Dan Heath. It was, like, six chords that I started singing on”.

‘Blue Jeans’ has a timeless element to it which is quintessentially Del Rey, and it’s one of the tracks that helped set the blueprint for her unique sound, which has catapulted itself into our hearts over the last decade.