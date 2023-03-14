Courtney Love criticises the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over poor female representation









In a recent Twitter post, Courtney Love criticised the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s poor inclusion of women.

After calling out an article entitled ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrated Women Who Rock’, author Jess Hopp questioned: “Do they,” she tweeted, before adding: “719 inductees to the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, only 61 are women. That’s 8.48 per cent.”

Love reciprocated by adding to Hopp’s statement, explaining: “37 years in existence and women make up 8.48% of inductees out of 719”. Love had previously attended The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to represent Nirvana’s inclusion.

Love also included texts she sent to Dave Grohl when Foo Fighters were inducted in 2021, which read: “Have fun at the Rock Hall Dave. Make sure and hold the seats of Tina Turner & Carole King, both who have been eligible for over 30! years each”. Love had lashed out at Grohl in the past regarding Nirvana’s legacy and his work with Foo Fighters.

The Hall of Fame’s inclusion process states that 25 years need to have passed before a nominee is considered for induction. Love’s band Hole has yet to see a nomination despite being eligible since 2016. The latest Rock Hall nominations have also included female artists such as Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, and Cyndi Lauper.

Earlier this month, Far Out published an article on 15 of the greatest frontwomen in rock history. Spanning from the ’60s until the present, it details the talents of groundbreaking female singers who set the example for how to bend the rules of rock and roll. Since the industry has been dominated by males, it also explores the lives of women that surpassed what male rock stars could do.

