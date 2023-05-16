Courtney Love compares Bach to Radiohead









In a new interview, former Hole frontwoman Courtney Love has compared the Baroque composer Bach to Oxford band Radiohead.

The comments came as part of an extensive discussion with the Financial Times, wherein Love discussed her “forthcoming album” and a recent trip to London’s Royal Academy of Music to find inspiration from baroque instruments.

Love said: “The most delightful musical experience of my life was a recent trip I and my co-writers on my forthcoming album made to the Royal Academy of Music in London to listen to baroque instruments. I want to use as many real musicians as I can. There was a guy playing a heraldic trumpet. Then a Bach bassline that sounded as if Bach was into Pantera or Radiohead’s Kid A. It blew my mind. I was inspired to do so by The Left Banke’s Don’t Walk Away Renee and The Zombies’ Odessey and Oracle“.

This is not the first time Love has discussed new music this year. She hinted at a new album during a February 2023 feature with Yves Tumor for Interview Magazine. She said: “It’s a whole midlife reinvention. I haven’t put out a record in 12 years and a solo record in 17 years. I’m 58. No one expected this, nor did I. I’m not saying anything when I don’t have anything to say, so that’s one of the reasons I’m talking to you. You urgently have things to say.”