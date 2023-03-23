Courtney Love hints at new music after 17-year wait: “It’s a whole midlife reinvention”









During an extensive new interview with Yves Tumor, former Hole frontwoman Courtney Love has hinted at the possibility of releasing new music for the first time in 17 years, labelling it “a whole midlife reinvention”.

Love made the admission seemingly regarding her solo career, with no mention of a Hole reunion. As a solo artist, Love’s one and only studio album to date is 2004’s America’s Sweetheart, a controversial record that she has criticised herself. “The sound sucked beyond words,” Love asserted in 2006, adding that it was a total “mistake” and “really crap”.

Love was speaking with Tumor, who has just released their new album Praise A Lord, during a new feature with Interview Magazine, and her suggestion of new material came after discussing Tumor making musical references in the studio. Love said: “You mean you don’t make references?” Tumour responded, “No, all I do in the studio is make references”.

Asked to what songs, Tumor explained: “Well, it’s not about the song. If I say I want it to sound like ‘The Scientist’ or ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay, I wouldn’t really be talking about the music. It’s about how that song makes people feel. Whatever they were doing in the studio that made that song so special, I want that same essence.”

Referencing her track ‘King Charles Dagger’, Love added: “I did that with a song and you wouldn’t even be able to tell. There’s a U2 song called ‘The Fly.’ It’s a really beautiful song about desire. Very Brian Eno. My song is called ‘King Charles Dagger.’ It’s super phallic, about how I get fucked so well I’m enlightened. It’s got the desire that ‘The Fly’ has without having anything to do with ‘The Fly,’ if that makes sense.”

After agreeing with Love, Tumor asked: “So you’ve been working on new shit?”

Love replied: “Yeah, it’s a whole midlife reinvention. I haven’t put out a record in 12 years and a solo record in 17 years. I’m 58. No one expected this, nor did I. I’m not saying anything when I don’t have anything to say, so that’s one of the reasons I’m talking to you. You urgently have things to say. So let me get you your next question: Who are your collaborators?”

While Love has confirmed the creation of new music, she is yet to officially announce plans to release the material.