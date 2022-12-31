Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt had her fired from 'Fight Club' over a Kurt Cobain biopic









In a recent podcast episode of WTF with Marc Maron, Courtney Love made a bold claim that Brad Pitt had her fired from the production of Fight Club after denying him the rights to make a Kurt Cobain biopic. Now, in a new Instagram post, Love has doubled down on her comments.

During the conversation with the comedian and actor Maron, Love claimed that the role of Marla Singer, which eventually went to Helena Bonham Carter, was given away following a disgruntled Brad Pitt throwing his Hollywood weight around. She has spoken further on the claim in the new social media post, clarifying that “I am not here 22 years later bitching about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie.”

Love delivered a four-slide post in which she noted that while she had never watched the 1999 movie and was happy that Carter eventually took the role to the heights she did, her real issues lay with Pitt “stalking me about Kurt.”

Pitt had apparently worked on a project with Gus Van Sant that would have immortalised Cobain. But, during her initial conversation on the podcast, Love admitted she “went nuclear” on the actor as he tried to gain approval for the film, which never materialised.

“I don’t know if I trust you, and I don’t know that your movies are for profit,” the Hole singer claims she told him at the time. “They’re really good social justice movies, but…if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

The idea that Love was even given the role was then later disputed by a source close to the project, which Love also clarified: “On the podcast, I recount the day Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my shit on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping.”

Later in the post, Love said she had agreed to future pitches from Pitt, on the notion that “we might both have changed our spiritual world views,” however that was “not to be”. The singer continued: “It’s not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to [Plan B Entertainment] and Brad producing it. It’s that I said NO on the Zoom and that was not enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored.”

On why she shared the story in the first place, Love confirmed that she felt it necessary to stop Pitt’s pursuit of Cobain’s story. “I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt – unless I said it in public,” she said. “I don’t want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. Cmon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly.”

She continued, “If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer.”