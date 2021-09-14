Watch Courtney Barnett’s brilliant video for ‘Before You Gotta Go’







As Courtney Barnett gears up for the release of her latest record, she has popped on her old tape cassette and headphones for a jaunt around the rural scenes of Tasmania in a suit for the music video for ‘Before You Gotta Go’.

The Australian singer’s third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, arrives on November 12th and is Barnett’s first full body of work since 2018’s triumphant Tell Me How You Really Feel. A lot has changed with the world since we last caught up with her, and a new album from Barnett is a much-welcomed gift, with the delicate sound on the single proving perfectly befitting.

For the video, Courtney Barnett offers up a trippy expedition around the Tasman sea; journeying through rainforest, beaches, and fields of flowers and giant heads.

The video’s director, Claudia Sangiorgi Dallimore, revealed: “I love how brilliantly simple Courtney’s idea was, it brought real joy shooting part of it together, just me, her and my DOP with the other part being two long days directing over zoom across the Tasman Sea.”

Later describing the ambient feel of the video by adding: “I watch it now and feel that sense of peace, that potent calm you can only get immersed in the beauty of nature.”

You can check out the peaceful ride through Tasmania, below.

