Courtney Barnett shares trailer for new documentary ‘Anonymous Club’









The trailer for Courtney Barnett‘s documentary about her private life, Anonymous Club, has been released. Shot on 16mm film over three years, the film is a behind the scenes peek at Barnett’s life as she tours her second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel.

The documentary takes its title from an older song of Barnett’s, which came as a part of 2013’s The Double EP: A Sea Of Split Peas. “I woke up having one of those, like, just feeling sad days,” Barnett says during a scene in the trailer. “I think sometimes it’s OK to feel sad and keep on going with what you’re doing.”

The trailer, uploaded by Film Art Media, shows the Australian troubadour in many moods, from candid discussions about mental health to performing at major global festivals. Narrated by Barnett herself using a series of dictaphone recordings, it was filmed by Danny Cohen.

Creating the work exposed Cohen to “a side of Courtney I didn’t know”, to which he added: “I knew she had a lot of depth, but I didn’t know that she felt that way. Hearing her talk like that, it moved me. I really connected with it”.

Anonymous Club premiered at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival and has since had screenings at Brisbane International Film Festival and Sydney Film Festival earlier this month. It is rumoured to be set for theatrical release in Australia in March 2022, with more information on global dates to follow.

Barnett released her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, last Friday (November 12th). Far Out awarded the album 8.7, and our very own Tom Taylor wrote: “Playfulness punctuates the poignancy in such a way that we can all not only relate but be very thankful for in these uncertain times”.

Watch the trailer for Anonymous Club below.