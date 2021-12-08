Courtney Barnett performs ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’









Last month, Courtney Barnett emerged with her new album Things Take Time, Take Time, and provided a late edition to record of the year rundowns. Of all the tracks contained therein, ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ proves to be the perfect taster of what the album is all about.

Thus, it seems befitting that the Australian singer-songwriter opted to perform the track in promotion of the record on the US talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. You can check out the sweet rendition in the video below.

The song is indicative of the slight change in style on the new record. The thunderous daring of her little explosive moments on records gone by has largely absconded to the pre-pandemic past making way for an introspective dose of pillow-propped ditties.

As ever with Barnett, she evades the clutches of full-on solemnity even with a submissive restraint tinkering the amps away from distortion and towards the atmospheric, in a wash of light-hearted realism. Playfulness punctuates the poignancy in such a way that we can all not only relate but be very thankful for in these uncertain times.

With a string of North American tour dates ahead of her, talk shows aren’t the only place that these songs will be airing out. With Australian dates and European festivals ahead of her, hopefully, even more announcements will be made soon.

The performance below sees the adrenaline of the live experience quicken the stride of the track somewhat, but otherwise it remains the same vulnerable tale of love’s irrationality on an album crammed with ditties.