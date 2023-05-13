Country star Jimmie Allen suspended by label after accusation of sexual assault and abuse









Country music star Jimmie Allen has been suspended by his record label after a former member of his management team accused him of sexual assault and abuse.

She filed a federal suit as Jane Doe in Tennessee and accused Allen of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress. Doe alleges the singer raped her and subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over an 18-month period while she worked for his management company.

Since the accusations have come to light, Allen has been removed from the CMA Fest lineup next month and has also been suspended by his label, BBR Music Group. In a statement, the label said: “In light of [the] allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately.”

Allen has denied the allegations. In a statement, he told Variety: “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.” He added: “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years.”

He continued: “During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives.

“The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defence to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

In addition to suing Allen, Doe has also filed a case against her former employer Wide Open Music and its founder, Ash Bowers. Allen was recently a judge on the Apple TV+ music competition My Kind Of Country, produced by Reese Witherspoon.