Apple Music has shared the most listened to songs of 2022









As December approaches, Apple Music has released its list of the year’s most streamed songs. At number one is The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s 2021 collaboration, ‘Stay’. The track was released as the lead single from The Kid LAROI’s ‘*F*ck Love 3: Over You’ mixtape. It debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, eventually peaking at number one for four weeks straight.

At number two is, unsurprisingly, Harry Styles’ smash hit ‘As It Was’, which became the first song in Billboard chart history to spend 27 weeks in the top three. ‘WAIT FOR U’ by Future, featuring Drake and Tems was at number three, Kodak Black’s ‘Super Gremlin’ at four, and Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ reached number five.

The rest of the top ten included ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals, which went particularly viral on TikTok after its release in 2020, ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ by Elton John and Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’, ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny and Chenco Corleone, and ‘abcdefu’ by GAYLE. Almost half of the tracks in the top 10 were not released this year. Instead, multiple entries came from 2020 and 2021.

This year, the most streamed genre was hip-hop, representing 32 of the top 100 songs. 23 songs can be classified as pop, and 11 as R&B/soul. There has also been an increase in non-English-language tracks in the top 100, with 21 entries, more than double compared to last year’s chart.

Other artists that appeared in the rest of the top 100 include Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, SZA, Doja Cat, BTS, Lizzo, J. Cole, Billie Eilish, Steve Lacy, and Frank Ocean.