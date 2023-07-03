Corey Taylor suggests a Stone Sour reunion is unlikely









After announcing an indefinite hiatus three years ago, Stone Sour are yet to reassemble. Now, lead vocalist Corey Taylor has suggested a reunion isn’t currently in their future.

Stone Sour haven’t released studio music in six years. The band’s last studio release was their 2017 album Hydrograd. Their final tour together took place a year later, supporting Ozzy Osbourne on a series of dates across the US in 2018.

In 2020, Taylor appeared on The Green Room with Neil Griffiths and announced that Stone Sour had “kinda run its course for now”.

He continued: “We all talked as a band and decided to kinda put Stone Sour in indefinite hiatus. That’s the way it is. We’ve put it on the shelf for now. Everyone’s kind of going and doing their own thing.”

Now, Taylor has suggested that the hiatus remains indefinite due to “hindrances”. He told Rock Antenne: “It’s not that I don’t miss some of the guys in Stone Sour – I still talk to them. But at this stage, I refuse to compromise my vision and my art because of certain people’s hindrances. And that’s all I’ll say.”

After the hiatus, Taylor released his debut solo album CMFT in 2020. Now, he’s finished his follow-up record, CMF2, which will be released later this year through Decibal Cooper Recordings.

In the interview, Taylor also spoke about his new backing band for the project, stating: “My solo band is made up of just such clutch dudes. Obviously, I’ve got Tooch. Zach Throne is incredible. Dustin, our drummer, is amazing. And now having Eliot, the new bass player, who can play anything you throw at him – I mean, it’s ridiculous. It’s criminal how good he is.”

He continued: “I give them carte blanche to kind of do what they want, but at the same time I have a clear vision. And that’s where the hard work comes in. Suddenly you don’t have a band that you can just kind of blend in with or delegate or dictate to. It’s all you – it’s all on you.”

‘Beyond’, the first single from CMF2 is out now.