Slipknot's Corey Taylor wants to relaunch 'Famous Monsters' horror magazine









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has undertaken a fascinating project, having recently acquired the rights to the ‘Famous Monsters’ brand. According to Taylor, horror fans should be very excited since there are active plans to relaunch the iconic magazine.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone, Taylor explained: “Our job is to build a foundation to bring Famous Monsters into the modern age, while also honouring the legacy that came before. It’s the whole reason that we were fans to begin with.”

He added: “It was the first real place where we, as horror nerds, could feel safe and feel connected, feel like we weren’t alone. The internet has made it easy for us to connect, so I want to kind of make this another viable place for them to come.”

Famous Monsters has influenced a lot of horror masters over the years, including Stephen King. Now, Taylor intends to revitalise the brand by starting with a relaunch of the magazine and eventually producing related toys as well as films.

Taylor commented: “I’ve been writing my own scripts now for the last five, six years. And I’m trying to get some of my stuff into production right now. There’s a handful that are very, very close. So anything that I put out is instantly going to get the Famous Monsters logo on it, just to build that brand recognition… I fucking hate that term ‘brand,’ but that’s what it is.”

